Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.34. 3,492,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,607. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.