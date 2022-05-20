Analysts Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.32. Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a return on equity of 68.94% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Daseke has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $457.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Daseke by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daseke by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

