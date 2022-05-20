Analog Devices’ (ADI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. Oppenheimer currently has a $210.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.52.

ADI stock opened at $160.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.34 and its 200 day moving average is $166.69.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 41.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $1,226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $38,489,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

