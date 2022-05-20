American Well’s (AMWL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.93.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. American Well has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $145,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $70,498.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,047 shares of company stock worth $1,197,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

