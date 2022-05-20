American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

