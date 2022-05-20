American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $149.73

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $149.73 and last traded at $150.54, with a volume of 119171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.00.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.23 and its 200-day moving average is $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

