Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

AMADY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of -187.55 and a beta of 1.22. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $926.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.50 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

