Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.79-4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86. Altria Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.79-$4.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.09. 13,603,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654,329. The company has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

