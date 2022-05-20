Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

ALPN stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.87% and a negative net margin of 139.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,233,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $37,546,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $16,960,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,478,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

