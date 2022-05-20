Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $30.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,207.68. 1,699,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,550.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,720.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,196.49 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,337.74.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

