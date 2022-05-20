Alpaca Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.75 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $46.03 million and $7.75 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00591809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00420135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033071 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,962.07 or 1.58688779 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008671 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.