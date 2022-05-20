Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

About Allied Healthcare Products (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

