Alliance Global Partners Cuts Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Price Target to $2.25

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners to $2.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verb Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of VERB opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.21. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 326.57% and a negative return on equity of 241.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verb Technology by 710.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,246,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 36.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 152,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verb Technology (Get Rating)

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

