Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

MIMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Airspan Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

MIMO opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. Airspan Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airspan Networks will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,240.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIMO. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $1,670,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

