Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air T by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

