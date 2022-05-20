Agilent Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of A stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

