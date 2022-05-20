Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Decreased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of AFL traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 146,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,289. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

