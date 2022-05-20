Advisor Resource Council Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 197.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Adobe were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $394.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.36. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.63.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

