Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.15.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.