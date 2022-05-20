Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WMS opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $92.28 and a 52-week high of $138.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,721,000 after acquiring an additional 238,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,919,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 486.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 81,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,743 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

