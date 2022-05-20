adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded adidas to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank lowered adidas to a reduce rating and set a €190.00 ($197.92) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on adidas from €300.00 ($312.50) to €265.00 ($276.04) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on adidas from €340.00 ($354.17) to €315.00 ($328.13) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADDYY opened at $91.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. adidas has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $129.34.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.64%. Analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in adidas by 79.7% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.