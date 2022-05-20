Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.1571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 395,227 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,181,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after acquiring an additional 172,786 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 10.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,969,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,818,000 after acquiring an additional 269,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,406,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,321,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

