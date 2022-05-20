Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $91,786,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,220,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,254,000 after acquiring an additional 407,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,360,000 after acquiring an additional 339,522 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock traded down $10.16 on Friday, reaching $196.60. 176,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,548. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.42.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,020. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.63.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

