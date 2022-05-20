AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Shares Up 1.2%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.49. 48,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

About AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.