Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ACHL opened at $2.41 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a current ratio of 14.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,545,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

