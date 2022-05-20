Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $273.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $269.70 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.