Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.53

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 113117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

