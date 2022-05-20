ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ABC Technologies from an overweight rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

ABCT stock opened at C$6.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.05. ABC Technologies has a 52-week low of C$5.32 and a 52-week high of C$10.05. The stock has a market cap of C$698.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.15.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

