Aave One Day Volume Reaches $195.52 Million (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $92.62 or 0.00305334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $195.52 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,322.97 or 0.99967568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,739,942 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

