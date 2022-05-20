A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Cut to $72.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

NYSE:AOS opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $56.92 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

