A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $518.63

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 518.63 ($6.39) and traded as high as GBX 564 ($6.95). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 544 ($6.71), with a volume of 65,529 shares traded.

BAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.33) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 517 ($6.37) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.14) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.G. BARR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 588.40 ($7.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of £599.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 542.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 519.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 544 ($6.71) per share, for a total transaction of £19,877.76 ($24,504.14). Insiders have bought 3,740 shares of company stock worth $2,032,690 in the last 90 days.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

