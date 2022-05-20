9,631 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 155,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $165.42. 127,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.