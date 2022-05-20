755 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

