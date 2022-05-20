$585.18 Million in Sales Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will announce sales of $585.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $581.55 million and the highest is $589.00 million. Guess’ posted sales of $520.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 53.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guess’ by 38.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the third quarter worth $414,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the third quarter valued at $178,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.05. 943,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,736. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Guess’ announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

