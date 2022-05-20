$56.33 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to report $56.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $40.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $247.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $264.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $312.75 million, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $329.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.
JMIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
NYSE JMIA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 7,776,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
