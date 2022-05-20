$56.33 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to report $56.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $40.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $247.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $264.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $312.75 million, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $329.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

JMIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JMIA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 7,776,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.