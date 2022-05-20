$44.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $44.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $43.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $181.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.40 million to $184.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $197.46 million, with estimates ranging from $191.97 million to $205.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CATC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATC stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.91. 41,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.94. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.51%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

