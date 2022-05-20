$4.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $4.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the highest is $6.07. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $3.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $20.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.70 to $26.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $16.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

