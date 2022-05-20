$342.75 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will post sales of $342.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360.30 million and the lowest is $334.37 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $427.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

ECPG stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 285,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,007,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

