31,745 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 304,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,272. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

