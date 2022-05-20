$3.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the highest is $3.52. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $3.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $14.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS.
NYSE ABBV traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $151.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,849,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,893. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $268.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day moving average of $141.40.
In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.