$28.72 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) to report $28.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.84 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $22.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $120.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.71 million to $120.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $157.12 million, with estimates ranging from $156.04 million to $158.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $338,234.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,813. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $6,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,408,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 400,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,474. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $78.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $515.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

