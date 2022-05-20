$28.72 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) to report $28.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.84 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $22.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $120.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.71 million to $120.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $157.12 million, with estimates ranging from $156.04 million to $158.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $338,234.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,813. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $6,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,408,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 400,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,474. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $78.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $515.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.11.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.