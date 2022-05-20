25,000 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Victoria’s Secret & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

