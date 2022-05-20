$25.11 Million in Sales Expected for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) to report sales of $25.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.42 million to $25.79 million. SI-BONE posted sales of $22.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year sales of $107.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.74 million to $107.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $131.69 million, with estimates ranging from $130.74 million to $132.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SI-BONE.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $51,716.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,609.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,856 shares of company stock worth $342,884 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

About SI-BONE (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.