1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

DIBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.52 million and a P/E ratio of -5.16. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

