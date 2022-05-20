$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,928,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. Avantor has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

