$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

DAR stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. 15,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,788. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,105. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after buying an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,111,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $69,390,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

