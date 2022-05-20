$1.26 EPS Expected for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBU. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 459,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -227.25%.

Brookfield Business Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

