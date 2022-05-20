-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative net margin of 838.95% and a negative return on equity of 133.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

NOVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John W. Palmour bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $70,480. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth about $262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 278,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.18. Novan has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

