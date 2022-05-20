$0.26 EPS Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Independence Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,087. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 85,479 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

