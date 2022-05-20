$0.13 EPS Expected for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 161,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,684. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,776,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

